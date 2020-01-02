'T-Rex' Plays in Snow Near Iconic Route 66 Sign in Arizona

article

Being extinct more than 60 million years before the start of the Ice Age did not keep one T-Rex from having winter fun in Williams, Arizona, on December 30.

Lexy the Rexy — a person decked out in a T-Rex costume — stretched her tiny front legs on historic Route 66 and tossed some snowballs around near an iconic road sign.

The video was posted on Instagram by Lexy the Rexy, an account that chronicles the dinosaur’s adventures around the western US, including the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.

