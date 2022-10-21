Taco Bell will start adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations

A Taco Bell location in San Francisco announced on Thursday it will be the first in the franchise to offer an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles.

The restaurant chain says its partnering with ChargeNet Stations to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California next year.

"You can get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop," said ChargeNet Stations CEO and Founder Tosh Dutt. The new EV stations will offer on average, a 100-mile charge in about 20 minutes for about $20. Perfect amount of time to grub down on some Mexican Pizzas while you wait.

ChargeNet and Taco Bell say they're focusing on introducing these EV stations to locations in underserved communities. The news comes as California plans to ban the sales of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2025.