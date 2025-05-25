Tailless alligator seen waddling across road in Southern Louisiana

A tailless alligator was seen slowly waddling across a road in southern Louisiana on Monday, May 19, as onlookers watched in disbelief, footage shows.

This video captured and posted to Facebook by Ashlyn Bartholomew shows the gator crossing a road on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, on Monday. Bartholomew said she was driving home from dropping her kids off at baseball practice when she noticed the gator.

She wasn’t sure if it was an alligator or a big dog at first, she told local news.

Bartholomew can be heard saying "What?" in astonishment in the video as the gator awkwardly makes its way across the road.

"Y’all be careful. There’s half an alligator walking on the road," Bartholomew wrote on Facebook.

Robert Mendyk, the reptile expert at the Audubon Zoo, said that the alligator likely lost its tail in combat with another gator, and that the animals regularly survive these types of amputations, local news reported.