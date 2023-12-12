Tampa International Airport releases predictions for busy 3-week period of holiday travel

article

The Tampa International Airport released its predictions for passenger numbers over its three-week Christmas and New Year's holiday period.

According to TPA, the airport is bracing for around 80,000 passengers per day during the busy stretch of holiday travel.

The two heaviest days of travel are expected to be the Saturday before and the Saturday after the Christmas holiday. More than 90,000 passengers are expected to travel through TPA on those days. The weekend after New Year's Day will also be ‘extremely busy,’ according to airport officials.

Officials said they expect parking garages to reach capacity during peak times over the three-week stretch, much like the Thanksgiving period. Travelers are urged to book parking in advance online.

They also reported garages could briefly close and urged travelers to arrive early. For more information on flying at TPA, click here.