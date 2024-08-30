Tampa apartment complex dealing with weeks-long flooding

Residents in one Hillsborough County apartment complex are still surrounded by flooding.

Neighbors in the Lake Azzure Apartments near Waters Ave. and Dale Mabry Highway say the problem has been going on for weeks, and that Tropical Storm Debby exacerbated the problem.

"I have been living in Florida my entire life, and I have never, never in my life seen anything like this before," resident James Lewis said.

Lewis says the flooding has caused daily problems and health hazards.

He says there has been trash and debris floating around the parking lot over the last several weeks.

"This is the first time we've seen the sidewalks in over four weeks," Lewis said.

Neighbors say the floodwaters have been knee-deep at times.

"I no longer can get my mom's medication, like, delivered, because usually it's like, it's so much water," Sabin Lyons, whose mother lives in the complex, said.

Lyons says she is a caretaker for her mother, and that there have been times when she can’t even step outside because the water has crept up to the door.

"People's cars are breaking down right there because their cars get flushed with all that water," Lyons said.

Neighbors say they’ve had trouble getting in their cars to go to work at times.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"The kids can't get to the bus stops," Lewis said. "I mean, without going through this, they cannot go to the get to the bus stops."

Neighbors say one drainage pump is out at the complex, but they say more needs to be done.

"My desire is, of course, everybody gets, you know, we get this place cleaned up," Lewis said. "Everybody can go back to their normal lives."

The leasing office has a "closed" sign on the door, along with a notice to residents, saying the complex is working to fix the blockages in the drains, but that recent rain has not helped the progress. The notice says the complex is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Neighbors say they haven’t gotten any answers about a solution or a timeline as to when the problems will be fixed.

"Of course you're angry because nothing's being done, but more frustrated that we're paying you for a place to live in that’s safe," Lyons said. "A roof over our head, you know, to keep our family and friends safe."

Hillsborough County officials say they’ve been working with the management team at the Lake Azzure Apartments to help alleviate the flooded parking at the complex.

"The private drainage system on the apartment’s property appears to have a collapsed pipe and possibly other functional issues," Josh Bellotti, Hillsborough County Director of Engineering and Operations said. "However, we have not inspected this system as it is privately owned and maintained. In addition, the county’s cross drain under Himes Avenue that discharges near a bus stop was initially found to be obstructed, but the county has worked to clear the pipe to help the stormwater leave the property."

The county says it’s also worked with the apartment complex management to make sure the water in the parking lot is being pumped into the stormwater system.

A mosquito management technician from the county was also sent to the complex to test any standing water for mosquito breeding. A spokesman with the county says the technician didn’t find any mosquito breeding activity.

FOX 13 reached out to the leasing office at the Lake Azzure Apartments. An employee says they are working on the issues, but that they have no comment in response to additional questions.

FOX 13 also reached out to the apartment complex’s corporate management, and is waiting to hear back.

