3-year-old toddler who fell from Tampa apartment dies

A three-year-old girl who fell from a fourth-story bedroom window at a Tampa apartment over the weekend has passed away, the Tampa Police Department confirmed.

According to TPD, the three-year-old girl fell from an apartment at the Mosaic Westshore Apartments on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Toddler critically injured after falling four stories from Tampa apartment, police say

"As a parent myself, I know the extent a parent will go to ensure the safety of their child. It is absolutely heartbreaking that a child lost their life in such a tragic manner," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve the life-altering loss of their child."

Police originally said the incident appeared accidental.