Tampa app offers discounted food from restaurants and stores to customers to prevent waste

Megan Gerken is picking up an online order from Tampa's Blind Tiger Cafe. But she's not sure what's in the box.

"Just like kids, we enjoy getting a surprise", said Gerken.

The surprise order turned out to be gourmet muffins. Gerken placed the order through an app called ‘Too Good To Go,’ which just launched in Tampa.

READ: Frontier Airlines launches 'All-You-Can-Fly' annual pass for lowest price ever

It connects customers to stores and restaurants that have an excess of unsold food.

"What we do to get you to go is we put those into surprise bags. So you will always see the category, whether it's baked goods, prepared food, [or] grocery items. And within that, you're just not going to know the actual itemization of what's in there," Sarah Soteroff, the senior public relations manager with the app said. "But you will see the value amount. So you'll always know how much food you're getting."

Soteroff said the surprise aspect is the most fun part to her.

"I actually heard about it from a friend, and they suggested I try it because of the social impact piece of it. The food that you're getting would otherwise be tossed at the end of the day from restaurants", said Gerken.

It allows customers to save money on food items.

READ: Black Restaurant Week showcases new, growing Blacked-owned eateries in Tampa

"A lot. It's about 50% to one-third of the price, which is huge. So, if you have, you'll see on the app the original price typically around $15, $18, $20, and then you'll see what you pay, which is about one-third of that. You'll always see the original amount and the amount that you pay, and you only pay that bolded number that you see", said Soteroff.

Roberto Torres, the owner of Blind Tiger Cafe, saw a big benefit for his business too.

"I wanted to get involved because in an effort for us to remain sustainable and to try to become a zero-carbon neutral company, we have to solve the equation of trying not to put trash or recyclables out," Torres said. And then food is the one that is near and dear to our heart."

Gerken enjoys the convenience.

"I can look on the map and see what restaurants are participating. Figure out the time frame that I want to go pick it up, select it, show up, pick it up and go", said Gerken.

For her, it's a tasty surprise that's a win-win.

"Everything that I absolutely love. I've gotten to go and gotten it at a discount, which is great", said Gerken.

For more information about Too Good To Go, click here.