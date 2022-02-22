Tampa artist helps customers preserve cherished memories

A Tampa-based artist who creates hand-drawn home illustrations and home portraits gives her customers custom keepsakes they'll cherish for a lifetime.

Rebekah Lazaridis works with color card stock and prisma-colored pencils.

"It’s actually a layering effect. So what you are seeing isn’t just one dash of orange, it’s actually three or four layers of different oranges," explains Rebekah.

She says many of her customers are either buying or selling homes and they want to capture the memories made in those homes.

"The home is such an important and valuable place, especially now during the pandemic. To have a memento of that special space is really something so valuable," says Rebekah.

To contact Rebekah about commission work or to see what other pieces she has for sale, go to her website or Instagram.