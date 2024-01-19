Tampa author leads walking tour that details city's past with the mafia

The city's notorious past is on full display with the Tampa Mafia Tours, which is led by acclaimed author Scott M. Deitche.

Deitche is known for his authoritative books on Tampa's underworld. He's a Mob Museum Advisory Council member and the author of Tampa's favorite reads, including "Cigar City Mafia: A Complete History of the Tampa Underworld" and "The Silent Don: The Criminal Underworld of Santo Trafficante Jr."

Participants get to embark on a one and a half to two hour walking tour with Deitche, learning all about Tampa's mafia history.

"I did a couple of tours just for friends, people I knew around Ybor, just to show them where gangsters hung out," said Deitche. "We decided we wanted to take this to the next level and actually start walking to see if there’s any interest in it. Thirteen years later, it’s been a big success."

Pictured: Author Scott Deitche.

Deitche and his co-guide Manny Leto, a former editor of Cigar City Magazine and a Tampa historian, offers participants a chance to see old gambling palaces, street corners, and alleys where some mobsters met their fate. They offer insights into the era when wise guys, including famed boss Santo Trafficante Jr., held court in local restaurants.

Anyone going on the tour will get to delve into the secrets of bolita, explore the rumored tunnels of Ybor and immerse in the chilling tales of the Era of Blood.

This one-of-a-kind walking tour unveils the hidden stories of Tampa’s most storied neighborhood, ensuring that you’ll never see Ybor City the same way again.

For more information, visit www.Tampamafia.com.