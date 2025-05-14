Tampa average rent prices higher than national average: Zillow report

The Brief As of April 30, the average rent in Tampa is $2,213, according to new Zillow data. That’s a 3.7% increase compared to the same time last year. The national average for rent is $2,024. Rent prices fluctuate. Just last month, Redfin released a report saying the median asking rent as of March was slightly down in Tampa-St. Pete.



Average Tampa rent prices are higher than the national average, according to new numbers from Zillow.

As of April 30, the average rent in Tampa is $2,213, according to new Zillow data. That’s a 3.7% increase compared to the same time last year. The national average for rent is $2,024.

FOX 13 asked local realtors to weigh in on these numbers.

What they're saying:

"You can ask for whatever you want to ask for your property. If you feel that your property is worth $10,000, you can ask for $10,000. That doesn't mean that's what somebody's going to pay for it," Tampa Bay realtor Chelsie Jacobs said.

That’s why it’s important to always do your research, Jacobs added.

The other side:

The rental market can fluctuate. In fact, just last month, Redfin released a report saying the median asking rent as of March was slightly down in Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Redfin report about rent prices in March.

Their data showed average rent prices were $1,793. However, Redfin economists added it’s "only a matter of time before rents tick up again."

Jacobs told FOX 13 her office is seeing average rents close to $2,000 for homes in the Tampa Bay area. Of course, location is everything.

"That's why it's so important to be very specific when doing a rental analysis and looking at the exact area for where that home is located," Jacobs said.

