Tampa Baseball Museum's grand opening is Saturday

A new museum focused on America's favorite pasttime is opening.

The Ybor City Museum Society announced details for the grand opening of the Tampa Baseball Museum at the Al Lopez House on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m.

The events will take place at the Tampa Baseball Museum (2003 N. 19th Street), Ybor City’s Centennial Park (1800 E. 8th Ave.) and the Ybor City Museum State Park (1818 E. 9th Avenue).

The Tampa Baseball Museum Grand Opening will be hosted by legendary MLB alum and Tampa native Lou Piniella.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commission Chair Pat Kemp are also expected.

The museum will be offering half-priced admission all day on September 25th during the event and will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.tampabaseballmuseum.org and on-site on the day of the event.

Beginning on September 30th, the Tampa Baseball Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with expanded days planned for later in the Fall.