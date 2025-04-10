Tampa Bay 24/7: Behind the scenes of Tampa International Airport’s overnight runway maintenance

While we’re sleeping, a dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure the smooth operation of Tampa International Airport, including the overnight workers who keep the airport running like a well-oiled machine.

Airfield Maintenance Supervisor Alex Rivera and Maintenance Manager Shawn Culbreth are just two of the unsung heroes who oversee the critical tasks that take place while the airport sleeps.

"This is a 24-hour operation," Rivera explained, emphasizing the importance of their work in maintaining the safety and efficiency of TPA’s runways. "Day and night, we keep the aircraft landing here safe."

The Stripe Hog SH8000 handles tasks including water blasting, paint removal and rubber removal.

One of the key tools in their arsenal is the Stripe Hog SH8000, a vehicle that serves multiple purposes.

"This is our water blaster, also our paint remover. It also does rubber removal and cleaning on the pavement," Rivera said.

The removal of rubber buildup is crucial, as it prevents hydroplaning and ensures that aircraft can stop safely upon landing.

As FOX 13 tagged along with crews as they removed the rubber along the Runway 19-Left approach, Culbreth highlighted another essential aspect of their work: maintaining the airport's greenery.

"You know, the grass has got to be 6 to 12 inches to be in compliance," Culbreth explained.

Proper grass height is vital for controlling wildlife and ensuring a safe environment for aircraft.

"We're mowing it and it's growing as we're mowin' it," Culbreth notes, underscoring the never-ending nature of their work.

The airfield electrical team also plays a crucial role, managing the intricate network of runway lights that guide pilots along the maze of runways, taxiways, and the ramp.

"All the lights you see, our airfield electricians take care of those lights," Culbreth said, highlighting the behind-the-scenes efforts that passengers rarely notice.

This kind of work typically takes place during the overnight hours while airport activity is low as it requires a full runway closure, minimizing impact to passengers and overall air traffic.

The overnight hours are filled with work that's important, but rarely noticed by passengers.

For Rivera, who has dedicated nearly two decades to his role, the work is more than just a job.

"The thing is, the work that I do here, it has our name on it. So we take pride in that, really take pride in that," he shared.

