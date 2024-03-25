Tampa Bay AirFest returns to MacDill Air Force Base this weekend, event won't happen for next few years

Tampa Bay AirFest returns this week – and it’s the last one for a while due to upcoming construction at MacDill Air Force Base.

The free event is known to draw over 150,000 people and features aerial performances showcasing all five branches of the U.S. military, as well as first responder agencies.

MacDill AFB officials told FOX 13 the original plan was not to have an AirFest this year.

PREVIOUS: MacDill lands 24 new KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, refreshing aging tanker fleet

However, due to $300 million worth of projects that will be starting this summer, the next AirFest won’t happen again for three to four years, according to Colonel Adam Bingham, commander of MacDill AFB’s 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Construction to expand five historic hangars will take about two years. It will allow the base to house 24 new KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircrafts, which are expected to arrive at the end of 2026, Bingham told FOX 13.

WATCH: MacDill Colonel Bingham previews Tampa Bay Airfest

"We’ll start this summer by tearing up that north ramp. We’ll put some new fuel pits underneath there. We’ll extend it out about 50 feet to accommodate that new KC-46," Bingham said.

For the first time since 2016, the Thunderbirds will be at AirFest. Crowds will also be able to see the A-10 and the Navy’s F-18 Super Hornet.

Base officials announced this year’s AirFest will host honorary pilots for the first time: Second graders at DeSoto Elementary received personalized flight suits Friday and were invited to watch this week’s action up close.

"I hope that they get amazed," Colonel Edward Szczepanik, deputy commander of MacDill AFB’s 6TH Air Refueling Wing, said. "That they are impressed by what our country has and by the air power that we have in the United States."

Those attending AirFest should plan to arrive early and to come through the Dale Mabry, MacDill, or Tanker Way Gates. Heavy traffic is expected.

Officials with the City of Tampa are reminding drivers to avoid South Himes Ave. because of a full road closure due to construction from West Bay Ave. to Interbay. In addition, boaters are allowed to watch from the water but are forbidden from entering the MacDill Exclusion Zone around the base. Violators will receive a "very expensive ticket," according to the city.

If you’re attending AirFest 2024, the base recommends you bring:

Hearing protection Empty bottles to fill with water Folding chairs (backpack-type) Sunscreen & sunglasses

Prohibited items include:

Firearms and weapons Toys that resemble firearms, laser pointers Coolers Umbrellas Drones

As for the next AirFest, officials say it could return, at the earliest, in 2027. But it most likely won't be coming back until 2028, officials tell FOX 13.

For a complete list of prohibited items, click here.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information on the schedule, click here.