'Tampa Bay Connections' aimed at combating loneliness

Three Tampa Bay area mayors are coming together in support of a new initiative aimed at reducing loneliness – something organizers call a "growing public health crisis."

Big picture view:

The Tampa Bay Connections campaign is led by Tampa Bay Thrives, a coalition that works to improve mental health and community unity throughout the region.

It aims to map existing resources to help connect people in different work settings and demographics through experiences like volunteering.

The initiative will also advocate for increased funding for mental health programs across the Bay Area.

By the numbers:

A recent study by Mental Health America took a deeper dive into the issue of loneliness, finding that nearly one in five adults feel lonely every day.

Researchers say the consequences of frequent isolation are as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

The study also focused on individual states, reporting that nearly 3 million adults in Florida have a mental illness – and more than half are not receiving treatment due to factors like cost and lack of access.

What they're saying:

"I think we're more aware of mental illness now, but we still have a long way to go. We need to still have, you now, a lot more in terms of just screening for mental illnesses and the medical offices. We need have more availability to mental health facilities and counselors, psychiatrists. You know it's a very big burden," Kimberly Channels, physician's assistant at Optum WellMed in New Tampa, said.

What's next:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector plan to discuss their support of Tampa Bay Connections at a 2 p.m. event on Wednesday.

Beyond Wednesday's event, an advisory committee will be formed by representatives from each of the three cities, serving as the community voices for mental health needs in their areas.

