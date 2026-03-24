Tampa Bay federal agent, Marine veteran honored as community hero after surviving shooting

The Brief ATF agent and Marine veteran Matt Murray was honored by the Tampa Bay Lightning after surviving a 2024 shooting that left him paralyzed. Murray was shot while trying to break up a fight outside a Riverview bowling alley, according to deputies. Now, with support from fellow veterans and a specialized wheelchair, he’s focused on recovery and time with his family.



Matt Murray, an ATF special agent, was honored during First Responders Appreciation Night by the Tampa Bay Lightning, more than a year after a shooting left him paralyzed.

Murray was off duty in December 2024 when he and his family visited a Riverview bowling alley. Investigators say a fight broke out outside, and Murray stepped in to help.

That’s when, deputies say, he was shot in the back of the neck.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The backstory:

Murray is a Marine Corps veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq before transitioning to a career in federal law enforcement.

After the shooting, doctors initially told him he would be paralyzed from the neck down. He has since regained limited use of his upper body.

His recovery included more than four months in the hospital, including time at an inpatient rehab facility in Miami.

What they're saying:

Murray described the daily challenges of his new reality, saying he needs help with basic tasks like getting out of bed and into his wheelchair.

He also spoke about the emotional toll of being away from his family during months of recovery.

At the same time, he says support from fellow veterans and law enforcement officers has been unwavering — with some visiting him in the hospital nearly every day.

Murray’s story highlights both the risks first responders face, even while off duty, and the long road to recovery after catastrophic injuries.

It also underscores the role community support can play in helping families rebuild after tragedy.

What's next:

Murray says his focus now is continuing his recovery, with the goal of eventually returning to work with the ATF.

The Independence Fund gifted him an all-terrain track chair, giving him newfound freedom to spend time outdoors with his children.