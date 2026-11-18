The Brief Gamers across Tampa Bay and the nation are preparing for the midnight release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," which features a fictionalized Florida map without physical game discs. Pre-orders for the long-awaited Rockstar release have already generated $1.5 billion. While Tampa Bay is not a playable city in the game, players and experts are watching to see if local landmarks appear as hidden references.



After a 13-year wait, gamers are locking in their pre-orders ahead of the midnight launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI," a Florida-set release that has already pulled in $1.5 billion before hitting screens.

Florida map and Vice City

What we know:

The game showcases a fictionalized version of Florida, revisiting Vice City, which is modeled after Miami. The playable map expands beyond the city to include areas based on the Florida Keys, the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee.

Tampa Bay is not featured as a playable area in the installment. However, gamers and gaming experts told FOX 13 they would not be surprised if regional landmarks still appear in the background.

Developers have not confirmed whether any specific Tampa or St. Petersburg landmarks or Easter eggs are hidden inside the game world. Players will have to explore the map after the midnight drop to see if local references appear.

Physical discs and consumer rights

The other side:

For the first time in the history of the "Grand Theft Auto" series, Rockstar is releasing no physical disc copies of the game. Even the boxed retail version contains only a digital download code inside the case rather than a disc, creating a major shift for collectors and stores that rely on physical media.

Gregg Lonkey, the owner of Unlimited Video Games in Pinellas Park, said customers came into his shop this week asking for copies of the game and even bought consoles to prepare for the launch. Lonkey, who has played the series since the original game came out and counts "Vice City" as his favorite, said he is skipping the new release entirely over ownership concerns.

"I'm not going to buy it, because I don't own it. They can take it away, and I'm probably not even going to play it, honestly," Lonkey said. "I don't appreciate what the industry is doing. They're trying to take away consumer rights and that's not what we're about here."

Industry impact and development scale

Big picture view:

Gaming experts said the title is poised to become the biggest entertainment launch in history and leave a major mark on both new and longtime players. Ron Weaver, technical design director at the University of Central Florida’s Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy, said the franchise's staying power comes from its raw, funny and mature nature alongside its gameplay quality.

Weaver noted that the game's 12-year development cycle, budget of more than $1 billion and team of roughly 6,000 people may represent a turning point as artificial intelligence reshapes the industry.

"For people that haven't played it before, it is going to be an epic game experience. GTA V continues to be an epic game experience, and this could be the high watermark," Weaver said. "Will we ever have another game that has 6,000-ish people work on it, that costs well over $1 billion that took 12 years to make? Maybe not. We'll have games that where that many people work on it over like a long period of time, perhaps."

"Because if we're moving into an AI revolution as we are with everything, will we need 6,000 people to work on a game like that? Will we need 12 years to make it and over a billion dollars? Probably not. So, in that sense, the world's changing and this could be the biggest release we see historically," Weaver said.

Weaver also said Florida's reputation as a "crazy place" will likely grow because the state serves as the inspiration for the game's setting.

"This will only help that narrative. We will become even crazier in people's minds, I'm sure, because the home of GTA VI, right?" Weaver said.