Tampa Bay Lightning reducing prices on food and drinks for games at Amalie Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning are reducing prices on food and drinks at Amalie Arena for all games, the team announced Friday.

The Bolts are dropping overall prices by about 15%, but said some items such as pretzels and popcorn will be as much as 25% cheaper than before.

"We understand our fans must consider the all-in price of attending a Lightning game at AMALIE Arena, and we want to help address that," said the team's chief executive officer, Steve Griggs.

He said fan feedback led to the changes.

"We would like our fans to know that we have listened to the survey feedback and one-on-one conversations with our front-line staff," Griggs explained. "The fans' voice does matter, and we are pleased to implement these changes."

Over 300 items will have their prices reduced effective immediately, including the snack pretzel and large popcorn, which will cost 26% less, Aquafina bottled water and peanuts, which will be 25% cheaper, and Pepsi bottled soda products, which will be reduced by 21%.

Lightning season ticket holders will still be able to use their food and beverage discounts on top of the new reductions.

The announcement said the discounts will be effective for all games, including any potential playoff games, but did not specify if those same prices would be in place for concerts or other events held at the arena.

Last week, the team said they would improve the dining and drinking options throughout the arena under the Cur(ate) TPA brand.