Tampa Bay Rays players create AI-generated artwork at The Dalí Museum

Six players from the Tampa Bay Rays recently visited The Dalí Museum to take part in the Dream Tapestry experience as part of the Museum's The Shape of Dreams exhibit.

The players, used artificial intelligence to create digital paintings depicting their dreams for the 2023 season.

The Dalí’s Dream Tapestry experience allows visitors to input written versions of recent, memorable or recurring dreams. Using OpenAI’s DALL·E 2 system, the experience generates an original artwork of each dream, then synthesizes them together into one larger-than-life image.

This is the first time OpenAI software has been used to create an artwork using multiple users’ input.

The Rays players were invited to collaborate in a new way at The Dalí to create a painting of the team’s vision for 2023. The players who participated in creating the tapestry were Taj Bradley, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Taylor Walls.

"A Museum that can shape your dreams and make them into artwork is really appealing," said Brandon Lowe. "I am honestly really surprised that AI could piece dreams together and make a painting that resembled something so accurately."

The players’ dreams for the team share common themes including winning the World Series, hitting a walk-off homerun and staying healthy all year. Players also input dreams about their homes, pets, kids and a "long stroll through a rift between times."

The Dalí Museum is known for its celebration of art and innovation, and the Dream Tapestry experience is just one example of the Museum's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Over 40,000 visitors have created more than 7,500 dream tapestries at The Dalí.

"We are thrilled to have the Tampa Bay Rays players join us for The Shape of Dreams," said Hank Hine, The Dalí’s executive director. "Their enthusiasm and creativity were contagious, and we hope the dreams they envisioned come true and inspire our community."

The exhibit is open to the public and will run through April 30.











