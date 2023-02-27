Mini golf course, exhibit made from toothpicks among new attractions at MOSI

It’s a place where learning meets fun. And now the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa is unveiling a new mini golf course that teaches science through play.

The nine-hole science-themed putt-putt course helps participants expand their curiosity and educates on physics concepts such as the law of conservation of energy.

And it’s not the only new attraction at MOSI. The museum recently opened a new exhibit called Wooden Wonders of the World, which features iconic structures made entirely from toothpicks.

The eye-catching displays are meant to garner a wonder and appreciation for architectural and engineering designs and inspire a new generation of architects and other STEAM careers.

The exhibit is open through May 29, 2023.