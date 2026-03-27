Tampa Bay Rays proposed stadium plan sparks debate over $2.3B price tag

The Brief Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal is pushing to release documents tied to a deal surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays $2.3 billion ballpark. Supporters say this massive project could bring economic growth and nearly 14,000 jobs. Hillsborough County Commissioners could vote on the stadium as early as April 15th.



A high-stakes pitch over a brand-new Tampa Bay Rays stadium is heating up in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal is pushing for the release of records related to ongoing stadium negotiations.

The backstory:

The proposed ballpark at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus carries a $2.3 billion price tag. The Rays' new ownership group, led by Patrick Zalupski, has proposed to pay 50% of the total cost.

Wostal says this could become the single largest taxpayer-burdened project in Hillsborough County history.

"This would only delay or cancel infrastructure projects," Wostal said. "Making them more expensive and out of reach for us, increasing the affordability crisis."

Wostal also argues that taxpayers deserve to understand how their money could be spent before any agreement is finalized.

What they're saying:

"It’s the people’s money," Wostal said. "They deserve to see how politicians are considering spending it, and they deserve the opportunity to voice their opinions on this matter."

Some local leaders warn releasing sensitive details could affect ongoing negotiations. Tampa City Council Chair and Tampa Sports Authority Member Alan Clendenin says timing is critical.

"This is not about scoring political points," Clendenin said. "This is about good faith negotiation and making sure that we reach an agreement that is good for both sides."

By the numbers:

Clendenin points to the potential economic impact of this massive project, including tourism tax revenue and job creation. Officials estimate that the stadium development could bring nearly 14,000 jobs to the area.

"All of that is going to bring money into this community," Clendenin said. "That money does not materialize without the construction of the stadium."

During a community engagement event for fans on Wednesday at The Press Box, Rays CEO Ken Babby expressed confidence in this deal moving forward.

"There have been many starts, many stops and many prior attempts," Babby said. "We’re going to make this happen, this is Tampa’s deal, and we’re excited to bring it home."

What's next:

Hillsborough County commissioners could vote on the stadium proposal as early as April 15. Tampa City Council is expected to vote the next day.

Commissioner Wostal has proposed a deadline of 5 p.m. on April 1 for the Rays to release internal documents related to this deal.