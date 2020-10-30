Tampa Bay superintendents to discuss concerns over USF College of Education cuts

Bay Area school districts are joining a growing chorus of critics opposing the University of South Florida’s decision to close its College of Education. Today, superintendents from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota will meet to try to convince USF to reverse course.

“We stand with a united voice for a public university, a tax-funded university whose major mission is to supply the baccalaureate needs of their footprint or their service area. We believe that the teaching profession is a noble profession,” said Pinellas Superintendent Mike Grego during a school board meeting Tuesday, where members passed a resolution in support of the continuance of USF’s College of Education.

Grego says his district relies on USF for about a quarter of their new teacher hires each year, and he’s not alone. According to Grego, around 50,000 USF graduates teach in Bay Area schools.

“I too am a graduate of the University of South Florida, that’s how I ended up staying in this community,” said Pinellas school board member Carol Cook. “I think it’s very, very important that we attract the best and the brightest and the University of South Florida has always had a very good reputation for what they do for students as they’re learning and becoming teachers. It’s extremely important that we maintain this and I hope that Friday begins a conversation.”

USF says it’s not scrapping their education school all together, but they do say they need to restructure in order to make up for budget shortfalls. University Provost Ralph Wilcox says the school needs to slash $6.8 million from its education school.

Wilcox says the undergrad program has seen enrollment fall by more than 50% over the last decade. By cutting the College and undergrad school, he says they’ll be able to reallocate resources and restructure to focus on a graduate program model that will ensure a more cost-effective way to educate aspiring educators.

“We believe that by extending these certification pathways to graduate programs that we will actually be able to provide our school district with master teachers, those that are adept at classroom delivery service, seeing the needs of children and our public schools,” said Wilcox.

Regardless of what the future looks like for USF education students, the university says those currently enrolled in the College of Education will still be able to graduate with their degrees.

Wilcox could not confirm just how many support staff and faculty positions will be eliminated as a result of the cuts, but warned they are expected to be announced in the early part of 2021.

Bay Area superintendents will meet virtually and in person today from 9-10 a.m. for a community discussion on USF’s College of Education.

You can watch the meeting live here.