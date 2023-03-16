Tampa Bay Watch celebrates 30 years of working to keep local waters healthy

Tampa Bay watch is celebrating 30 years of working to keep local water healthy. Since it was established in 1993, the organization has been working in the dirt and mud to improve the Tampa Bay watershed.

The organization has grown exponentially and crossed several milestones.

Some projects such as oyster shell project, which started in 1998, continue to engage thousands volunteers each year and provide multiple benefits to the bay.

"Tampa Bay watch started 30 years ago to not only make a difference in the bay, but to involve our community in the restoration protection of the Bay," Peter Clark, the president and founder of Tampa Bay watch said.

Clark said it's critically important that they help rebuild habitats on Tampa Bay shorelines. He also said it's also important that they get youth programs, community groups and corporations involved to help make a difference long term.

If you would like to know more about Tampa Bay watch or even volunteer, you can learn more by visiting www.tampabaywatch.org.