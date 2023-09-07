Tampa-area soccer team submits permit to build practice facility in Ybor City

A new Tampa professional women's soccer team has submitted plans to Ybor City to build a practice facility there.

Super League Tampa Bay, a women's soccer club set to join the new United Soccer League (USL) Super League, submitted a permit to the city for a practice field on the corner of 7th Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue.

The permit specifically asks the city if one tree can be removed from the field to make way for the training facility.

"We have so many milestones to reach before we kick off next August, and this is just one of those milestones," said Amber Brinkley, a team spokesperson. "Our majority owner Darryl Shaw is involved in a lot of the revitalization of Ybor City, and he’s just a very strong steward for maintaining its rich history and legacy."

Site improvements will need to be made to get it all up and running as a functioning practice facility for the team.

Brinkley says the field needs things like new fencing and signage.

This could have a big impact to the area, which is already undergoing revitalization.

"Having our team here and maybe ultimately living in and around the area, it will just create more excitement and be part of that catalyst of growth that’s happening," Brinkley said.

The USL Super League women’s soccer team for Tampa was announced in May. It will add another brand for fans to love in "Champa Bay."

"To have young role models for young girls is something we’ve never had in Tampa Bay from the sports community, and we’re excited to do that," Brinkley said.

The name of the team should be revealed in about two months. The community has been putting in their input on how they think the team should be branded.

Players are expected to be announced in the spring and developers are still looking for an official location for the team to play.

You can now put in a deposit for season tickets and become a club supporter at, https://www.superleaguetampabay.com/