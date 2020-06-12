Tampa Blu Crabs offers twist on classic crab shack

Tampa Blu Crabs prides itself on serving seafood with a twist. The restaurant, which opens on June 13, creates the experience of a classic crab shack with unique combinations and flavors.

The restaurant’s owner was often frustrated when it came time to decide what to order at her favorite seafood restaurant so she created the “some of everything” plate, which combines crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, potatoes and corn on the cob.

Patrons can choose from a variety of different flavors and spices to accompany their dish including, but not limited to, classic garlic, lemon pepper and Louisiana Cajun.

For those looking for a true Cajun experience, the restaurant has a unique “Louisiana boil,” that combines boiled peanuts, country neckbones, mussels, shrimp, potatoes and crawfish.

On the sweeter side, customers can choose between a banana pudding minus the bananas, but with lots of extra cookies or a “brookie” that combines a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie with an Oreo cookie and is topped with hot fudge.

Tampa Blue Crabs is “to-go” only and the owner likes to think of it as fast food seafood.

It is located at 7817 N. 56th St. in Tampa. Tampa Blu Crab is open Saturday and Sunday 12-7 p.m.

