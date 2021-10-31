Tampa boaters try to scare cancer away during Halloween festivities

Adored with jack-o-lanterns, ghosts and skeletons, nearly 30 boats lit up the Hillsborough River Saturday night to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

"It means a lot to me that, if there's like, even a small percentage of kids that don't have to go through what I went through," shared cancer survivor Kayleigh Kazmeirczak. "I think it would be really great."

Kazmeirczak underwent treatment for leukemia for two-and-a-half years. She says events like this one not only put a smile on her face, but give her hope.

The boat parade was a part of ‘Friends of the Riverwalk’s annual Halloween celebration that started with trick-or-treating along the Riverwalk. Nearly 50 candy stations were set up from Waterworks Park to MacDill Park.

The holiday boat parade topped off the evening. Each boat paid $100 to enter the spooky parade on the water and all of the proceeds went toward the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

"All of our money goes to one thing, and it's to raise money for research," said Chris Geib, the chief development officer for the NPCF. "What people don't realize is that there's not a lot of dollars from the government. Only four percent of the government dollars for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer, and so we're one of those champions of it to say, ‘Hey, let's make a difference.’ So, all the money we raise goes directly to funding trials and research projects to fund less toxic and more targeted treatments for kids battling cancer."

This is the second time the Halloween boat parade has generated funds for pediatric cancer.

"We want to raise as much money as possible but we want to expose more people to the foundation that may have not of us before and doing it at a public event like this and partnering with the ‘Friends of the Riverwalk’ that is the way to get people aware of what we do," Geib explained.

LINK: Learn more about the Pediatric Cancer Foundation at http://www.nationalpcf.org/.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter

