Tampa brewery wins 2 gold medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

The Brief Nearly a dozen Florida breweries took home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship. Magnanimous Brewing, located in Tampa Heights, won two gold medals and one silver medal. Other Florida breweries that won awards include Mathews Brewing Company, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Co., Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., Marker 48 Brewing, Cueni Brewing Co., Nine State Brewery, Unrefined Brewing and Tampa Bay Brewing Company.



Ten Florida breweries took home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship, with two breweries earning top honors in three categories.

Magnanimous Brewing, located in Tampa Heights, was a triple-medal winner, earning two gold medals for its Dead as Dreams beer and its Diagonal Cut beer in the Coconut Beer and Specialty Beer categories. It also won a silver medal for its Where I May Foam beer in the Vienna-Style Lager category.

Mathews Brewing Company, based in Lake Worth, also won three awards. It earned a gold medal for its Pineapple Express beer in the Chili Pepper Beer category and two silver medals in the Belgian Witbier, Belgian-Style Fruit Beer categories for its White Goblin and Orange Goblin beers.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., located in Orlando, won two gold medals in the California Common Beer category and the German Kolssch categories for its Gold 1915 beer and its Lake Hopp'r beer.

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co., based in Melbourne, won a gold for its Georgia Bound beer in the Fruit Wheat Beer-Peach category and a bronze medal in the American Style Fruit Beer- Blueberry category for its Turning Violet beer.

Other Florida breweries that won awards include Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., Marker 48 Brewing, Cueni Brewing Co., Nine State Brewery, Unrefined Brewing and Tampa Bay Brewing Company.

Florida's winning beers

Specialty Pale Ale

Gold: Palapa – Idyll Hounds Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: E.T Fonio Home – Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque – New Mexico

Bronze: What’sa-bro – Toms River Brewing – New Jersey

Irish Red Ale

Gold: Langered – Missing Falls Brewery – Ohio

Silver: Red Right Return – Marker 48 Brewing – Florida

Bronze: Irish Redhead – MichiganckDuff’s Brewing Co - ID

German Kolssch

Gold: Lake Hopp’r – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: Brandstafter – Incendiary Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: Kolsch – Union Bear Brewing – plano – Texas

Belgian Witbier

Gold: Blue Heron Wit – Oregon City Brewing – Oregon

Silver: White Goblin – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida

Bronze: White Ale – Castle Island – Massachusetts

California Common Beer

Gold: 1915 – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: Last Day at the Office – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina

Bronze: 1702 Steam Engine – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina

Vienna-Style Lager

Gold: Vienna VA Lager – Caboose Brewing Company – Virginia

Silver: Wherever I May Foam – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida

Bronze: Red Moon Rising – Mutation Brewing Co. – Georgia

American-Style Fruit Beer – Blueberry

Gold: Blueberry Blonde – FX Matt Brewery – New York

Silver: Blue North – Wild Heart Brewing Co. – South Carolina

Bronze: Turning Violet – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida

Fruit Wheat Beer – Peach

Gold: Georgia Bound – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida

Silver: Happy Accidents – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan

Bronze: Peach Dreams – Grainworks Brewing – Ohio

Belgian-Style Fruit Beer

Gold: Tangerine Saison – Flix Brewhouse Madison – Wisconsin

Silver: Orange Goblin – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida

Bronze: Painkiller – Holy City Brewing – South Carolina

Field Beer

Gold: Eevee Sweets – Inside the Five Brewing Company – Ohio

Silver: Groovy – False Idol Brewing – Texas

Bronze: There Gose my Pickle – Cueni Brewing Co. – Florida

Bronze: Pickle – Urban Artifact – Ohio

Pumpkin

Gold: Pumpkin Ale – 2 Silos Brewing Co – Virginia

Silver: Pumpkin Spice J. Marie – River North Brewery – Colorado

Bronze: Jack Of The Lantern – Nine State Brewery – Florida

Coconut Beer

Gold: Dead As Dreams – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida

Silver: Zombies 608 my neighbors – Fabled Brew Works – Kentucky

Bronze: Tropic Like It’s Hop – Phantom Canyon Brewing – Colorado

Bronze: Tropic Groove – Three Wide Brewing – Texas

Chili Pepper Beer

Gold: Pineapple Express – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida

Gold: Barrel Aged Hell Bear – Werk Force Brewing Co- Illinois

Silver: Don Jalapeño – No Label Brewing Co – Texas

Bronze: Blue Corn Lager Con Chiles – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa

Rum Barrel-Aged Beer

Gold: Soul Shakedown Party – Sun King Brewery – Indiana

Silver: Big Hands I Know Your The One – Unrefined Brewing – Florida

Bronze: Ghoul Fuel: The Rum Diaries – Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado

Specialty Beer / Anything Goes

Gold: Diagonal Cut – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida

Silver: Mt. Giona – Urban Artifact – Ohio

Bronze: Slack Tide Lager – Tampa Bay Brewing Company – Florida

Click here for a full list of winners.