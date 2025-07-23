Tampa brewery wins 2 gold medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship
TAMPA, Fla. - Ten Florida breweries took home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship, with two breweries earning top honors in three categories.
Magnanimous Brewing, located in Tampa Heights, was a triple-medal winner, earning two gold medals for its Dead as Dreams beer and its Diagonal Cut beer in the Coconut Beer and Specialty Beer categories. It also won a silver medal for its Where I May Foam beer in the Vienna-Style Lager category.
Mathews Brewing Company, based in Lake Worth, also won three awards. It earned a gold medal for its Pineapple Express beer in the Chili Pepper Beer category and two silver medals in the Belgian Witbier, Belgian-Style Fruit Beer categories for its White Goblin and Orange Goblin beers.
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., located in Orlando, won two gold medals in the California Common Beer category and the German Kolssch categories for its Gold 1915 beer and its Lake Hopp'r beer.
Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co., based in Melbourne, won a gold for its Georgia Bound beer in the Fruit Wheat Beer-Peach category and a bronze medal in the American Style Fruit Beer- Blueberry category for its Turning Violet beer.
Other Florida breweries that won awards include Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., Marker 48 Brewing, Cueni Brewing Co., Nine State Brewery, Unrefined Brewing and Tampa Bay Brewing Company.
Florida's winning beers
Specialty Pale Ale
- Gold: Palapa – Idyll Hounds Brewing Co. – Florida
- Silver: E.T Fonio Home – Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque – New Mexico
- Bronze: What’sa-bro – Toms River Brewing – New Jersey
Irish Red Ale
- Gold: Langered – Missing Falls Brewery – Ohio
- Silver: Red Right Return – Marker 48 Brewing – Florida
- Bronze: Irish Redhead – MichiganckDuff’s Brewing Co - ID
German Kolssch
- Gold: Lake Hopp’r – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida
- Silver: Brandstafter – Incendiary Brewing Company – North Carolina
- Bronze: Kolsch – Union Bear Brewing – plano – Texas
Belgian Witbier
- Gold: Blue Heron Wit – Oregon City Brewing – Oregon
- Silver: White Goblin – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida
- Bronze: White Ale – Castle Island – Massachusetts
California Common Beer
- Gold: 1915 – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. – Florida
- Silver: Last Day at the Office – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina
- Bronze: 1702 Steam Engine – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina
Vienna-Style Lager
- Gold: Vienna VA Lager – Caboose Brewing Company – Virginia
- Silver: Wherever I May Foam – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida
- Bronze: Red Moon Rising – Mutation Brewing Co. – Georgia
American-Style Fruit Beer – Blueberry
- Gold: Blueberry Blonde – FX Matt Brewery – New York
- Silver: Blue North – Wild Heart Brewing Co. – South Carolina
- Bronze: Turning Violet – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida
Fruit Wheat Beer – Peach
- Gold: Georgia Bound – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Co. – Florida
- Silver: Happy Accidents – Silver Harbor Brewing – Michigan
- Bronze: Peach Dreams – Grainworks Brewing – Ohio
Belgian-Style Fruit Beer
- Gold: Tangerine Saison – Flix Brewhouse Madison – Wisconsin
- Silver: Orange Goblin – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida
- Bronze: Painkiller – Holy City Brewing – South Carolina
Field Beer
- Gold: Eevee Sweets – Inside the Five Brewing Company – Ohio
- Silver: Groovy – False Idol Brewing – Texas
- Bronze: There Gose my Pickle – Cueni Brewing Co. – Florida
- Bronze: Pickle – Urban Artifact – Ohio
Pumpkin
- Gold: Pumpkin Ale – 2 Silos Brewing Co – Virginia
- Silver: Pumpkin Spice J. Marie – River North Brewery – Colorado
- Bronze: Jack Of The Lantern – Nine State Brewery – Florida
Coconut Beer
- Gold: Dead As Dreams – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida
- Silver: Zombies 608 my neighbors – Fabled Brew Works – Kentucky
- Bronze: Tropic Like It’s Hop – Phantom Canyon Brewing – Colorado
- Bronze: Tropic Groove – Three Wide Brewing – Texas
Chili Pepper Beer
- Gold: Pineapple Express – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida
- Gold: Barrel Aged Hell Bear – Werk Force Brewing Co- Illinois
- Silver: Don Jalapeño – No Label Brewing Co – Texas
- Bronze: Blue Corn Lager Con Chiles – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa
Rum Barrel-Aged Beer
- Gold: Soul Shakedown Party – Sun King Brewery – Indiana
- Silver: Big Hands I Know Your The One – Unrefined Brewing – Florida
- Bronze: Ghoul Fuel: The Rum Diaries – Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado
Specialty Beer / Anything Goes
- Gold: Diagonal Cut – Magnanimous Brewing – Florida
- Silver: Mt. Giona – Urban Artifact – Ohio
- Bronze: Slack Tide Lager – Tampa Bay Brewing Company – Florida
Click here for a full list of winners.
The Source: This story was written with information published by the 2025 U.S. Beer Open Championship.