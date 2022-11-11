Tampa celebrates its military heroes on Veterans Day

Veterans, Gold Star families and Bay Area military officials honored those who served and sacrificed on Veterans Day.

On November 11, 1918, guns fell silent in Europe as World War 1 came to an end.

"The war was a microcosm of human conflict. Loud, violent, heavy, and unforgiving," said Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command.

One hundred and four years later, on Veterans Day, we honor those who've served in all branches of the military.

"War is a somber endeavor and our troops are worthy of quiet contemplation," Kurilla said.

On this Veterans Day, the CRISP (Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service, Pride) Organization held a special gathering for vets, Gold Star families, and local military officials

The event was supposed to happen outside at MacDill Park on the Riverwalk. While the rain brought it inside the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk, it couldn't dampen the message or the meaning behind this day.

"Veterans Day is the one holiday that can and should pull all Americans together, regardless of different ideologies," stated Maj. Gen. James Hartsell, a U.S. Marine and Executive Director of the

Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. "Race, creed, religion, gender, and political persuasion doesn't matter."

In a city that's home to MacDill Air Force Base, U.S. Central Command, and the U.S. Special Operations Command, General Kurilla said Veterans Day is a day to celebrate.

"We now have the largest population of young veterans under the age of 50 since the Vietnam War," Kurilla said. "Each has a story. Each has a beating heart. Each contributes to the understanding of America's role in the world."

A wreath was laid indoors by the flag and later moved out to MacDill Park once the rain cleared.

It's a day to honor those like Retired Army Maj. Gen. Karl Horst.

"I spent two-thirds of my natural life as an American soldier," Horst said. "I was inspired by The Greatest Generation."

Army Corporal Frank Gross was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

"They serve the country well and they don't walk around beating their chests and saying, 'see what I did'," said his father, Craig Gross. "We know that freedom is not free because we are the land of the free and the home of the brave."

It's a day to honor Sailor Mohammed Haitham, who witnesses say died trying to stop a shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. "Mohammed was an inspiration," said his mother Evelyn Brady, a Navy vet, herself. "I want to remember Mohammed and what Mohammed has done and honor him in every way we can."

Sailor Mohammed Haitham was killed trying to stop a shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

We can honor veterans with two words.

"It's very, very important that we just say thank you to them," Gross said.

Or we can simply ask their families to talk about them.

"I don't want you to feel sorry for me," Brady said. "I want you to be proud of Mohammed."

Horst said Veterans Day is an opportunity to come together.

"Thank God there are young men and women that are willing to raise their hand and say, I want to be part of something special. I want to be part of something bigger than me," Horst said.