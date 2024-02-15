4 arrested for child neglect after child demanded from father at gunpoint in Tampa: HCSO

Four people were arrested for child neglect in Tampa after the mother of a child and three others went to the father's home and demanded the child at gunpoint, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, their communications center received a call on Monday at 11:12 a.m. that the 16-year-old mother of a child arrived at a home in Tampa to try to retrieve the child from the father.

According to deputies, the mother and three others arrived at the home in the 4800 block of 87th Street. The parties began to argue and then two of the people accompanying the mother demanded to take the child at gunpoint.

Detectives safely located the child at a McDonald's nearly seven miles away two hours later.

The mother was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child neglect, and armed burglary. Three others -- Keandre Lacey Brooks, 29, Taylor Raven Wildgoose, 31, and Timothy Michah Settles, 28 -- were arrested in the incident.

"This is an innocent child who did not deserve to be subject to this kind of violence over a custody disagreement," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'm incredibly thankful for our deputies and detectives who worked efficiently and effectively on this case to ensure the child's safety. The well-being of our most vulnerable population, our children, is paramount. As your Sheriff, I am committed to protecting our children and keeping them out of harm's way."