Tampa chocolate shop selling pink chocolate bunny ahead of Easter

A Tampa chocolatier is gearing up for Easter by creating unique sweet treats.

The Peterbrooke Chocolate Company located in the base of the SkyPoint building in downtown Tampa is busy making chocolate bunnies and eggs as the holiday approaches.

"We are making handmade delicious Easter treats for your family," shared owner and chocolatier Jennifer Hill.

Hill and her family took the plunge into the chocolate business at the beginning of the pandemic. They import the chocolate from the Ivory Coast in Africa.

"We have it imported to America and we make it just a little bit sweeter by making it all by hand here in the store," Hill said.

Hill’s favorite item is a chocolate floppy-ear bunny that she makes in a variety of flavors.

"We've done dark chocolate, we've also made cookies and cream," she shared. "We have a ruby floppy-eared bunny which is a pink chocolate that we get from South America. It tastes like milk chocolate with a hint of berry, but it is absolutely naturally pink."

Hill said the first step is to get the chocolate to the perfect temperature. Step two involves pouring the melted chocolate into molds of bunnies and eggs. Then the molds are put into the refrigerator. Once cooled, the chocolate is popped out, wrapped up and sold.

