Tampa City Council considers $115M bond plan to fund new fire station, renovate 3 as city grows

On Thursday, Tampa City Council members will consider a proposal to bond $115 million in funds that will be used to make upgrades to three of its aging fire stations and add another fire house.

The funds will allow the city to purchase land in North Tampa, likely along Fowler Avenue, to construct Fire Station 24. Fire Stations 6, 9, and 10 will also be allocated funds for improvements.

For years, Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Brenda Tripp has been sounding the alarm on the need to upgrade decades-old facilities and add additional resources in order to meet the city’s modern population needs.

"The city’s fire department was built back in the 50s and early 1900s," said Tripp at a community meeting in October. "We have not added additional resources that we need to make those stations adequate."

Tampa Firefighters Union 754 says the city needs to add at least three new stations: in North Tampa, the Westshore/Gandy area, and an additional station downtown, in order to reduce call times and adequately respond to areas of rapid population growth within the city.

Fire Station 1, for instance, was built in 1978 to respond to emergencies in downtown Tampa. Tampa Firefighters Union president Nick Stocco says despite the city’s building boom in Channelside and the Water Street district, the same unit of 10–12 firefighters working from Station 1 oversee all of downtown, Davis Island, and Harbor Island.

"In 1978, I would have felt protected today but as we see, the city has quadrupled in size and even doubled in size since 2019," said Stocco.

In September, council members voted down a millage rate increase that could have contributed to the costs of building a new fire station, upgrading aging facilities, and purchasing new equipment.

Councilman Luis Viera has led the charge on the new plan to pay for the upgrades in bonds.

"Public safety investment is like an insurance policy that you take out. Are they expensive? Absolutely, but when it’s your loved one’s life at risk you’re glad you took out that insurance and that’s what the city of Tampa needs to do. My message is whether we do it through revenue or bonding we have to do it. We have no other choice," said Viera.

City Council chairman Guido Maniscalco says the funding plan is a long overdue step in the right direction.

"This is just the start. I see us doing more on this issue going forward. As the city grows and the population grows we need to keep up with our public safety needs," said Maniscalco.