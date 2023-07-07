Lanes close in Tampa for water main break repairs

article

City officials announced the closure of all eastbound lanes on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street in Tampa.

The northbound lane on North 22nd Street is also closed between East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 31st Avenue.

A water main break repair is the reason for the closures.

Officials say work schedules are dependent on weather conditions.

Officials say there are barricades and signs located in the area to assist with traffic flow but ask that drivers use caution when in the area.

According to the Tampa Water Department, the repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

They predict that more work may need to be done at a later date and updates will be provided.

