Tampa company builds larger-than-life sculpture for NFL Experience, Super Bowl LV

While there’s a lot to do at the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa, there’s also a lot to see, including a larger-than-life helmet made by a local company.



The sculpture was made by Grand Theming Studios in Tampa. The Super Bowl committee reached out to them before the pandemic to request the 7-foot-diameter helmet.

The company says it starts with foam and sculpts the shape. From there, they create a 3D model and finish it with fiberglass. The face grill is made from metal.

Grand Theming Studios also made 8-foot-tall roman numerals ‘L’ and ‘V’ for Super Bowl 55.

"We get commissioned to do jobs all over the country and all over the world so to have a big event ask us for a cool statement piece in Tampa is very exciting for us," said Jason Scurlock with Grand Theming Studios.

The company also did football-themed projects for the first college BCS Championship Game. They’ve done a lot of children’s playground projects too.

Grand Theming Studios made the huge Lombardi replica trophy that sits inside Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The company is asking people who see its sculpture at the NFL Experience to snap a picture of it and post it on social media with the hashtag ‘LV.’

