NFL Super Bowl Fan Experience officially opens for football fans along Riverwalk

As Tampa inches closer to the big matchup between the Bucs and Chiefs, football fans will have plenty to do as the NFL Super Bowl Experience opens Friday at 5 p.m.

All available slots for the NFL Experience at Julian B. Lane Park were filled Wednesday, but the free event spans nearly three miles of the Riverwalk – from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf.

For those who were lucky to get a time slot at the park, it has since transformed into the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive NFL theme park with family games and entertainment. The Lombardi Trophy will be on display and there will be virtual meet-and-greets with NFL players.

However, reservations for this part of the attraction went very quickly. It’s easy to see why – it’s basically a football theme park with all kinds of games, competitions, and memorabilia.

Fans can test their passing accuracy, take on a virtual Saquon Barkley in the 40-yard dash and check out previous Super Bowl rings.

Even though it’s an outdoor event, masks are required as Mayor Jane Castor issued an expanded and temporary version of the city’s current mandate to include areas where big crowds are expected.

"If you’re taking a photo with our beautiful Vince Lombardi Trophy…you have to have your mask on," explained Nicki Ewell, NFL director of events. "If you’re running the dash, you have to keep your mask on. If your little one is playing, you have to keep your mask. Face masks are mandatory at all times. That’s really going to be key to our success."

For crowd control purposes, and to allow everyone plenty of room to spread due to the pandemic, organizers are using a timed reservation system – which booked up quickly.

Those who were able to make a reservation should download the NFL OnePass app and make sure all members of their party have registered before arriving for their session time. The NFL encourages fans who were not able to make a reservation to enjoy downtown Tampa and the Riverwalk.

For those who missed out at the Julian B. Lane Park portion of the attraction, there are a lot more NFL Experience options along the Riverwalk, such as Curtis Hixon’s Technology Village. There will also be live music, photo opportunities, and vendors along the Riverwalk.

While registration isn't required, the NFL OnePass app will also be needed here to sign up for entry.

The Fan Experience opens Friday at 5 p.m. and stays open through the weekend. It will be closed Feb. 1-2, and reopen for the rest of the week into Super Bowl Sunday.

