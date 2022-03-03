Tampa cleaning company hopes small act of kindness has big impact on students

Windows at the Hillsborough Education Foundation are getting a much-needed cleaning.

"I've been here five years and they've never been cleaned since I've been here," explained Kim Jowell, CEO of Hillsborough Education Foundation.

That's all changing thanks to Fish Window Cleaning, who agreed to clean the windows for free.

"There's nothing that feels better than just doing something out of the goodness of your heart. It can really brighten someone's day, even if you're having a bad day yourself," said Cole Robinson, owner of Fish Window Cleaning Tampa. "It's amazing what it can do to turn things around."

The 100-year-old historic building has some unique architectural designs.

"We have some beautiful windows that have, as you can see, some of the color, our colored frame and glass. And so for us, in the morning, you can cast little lights will actually probably really get to experience that fully, you know," Jowell added.

Fish Window Cleaning is glad to be a part of the experience.

"Couldn't think of another organization that I am more excited about than Hillsborough Education Foundation and our beautiful, historic building, which can be a little intimidating for window cleaners, but it was actually a really great challenge for the team," Robinson explained.

The non-profit's mission is to strengthen public education in Hillsborough County for students and teachers. So, getting the windows clean for free is a big help.

"For us, we take a sense of pride being in this building, knowing the history of it and preserving it the right way. And you know, having your office space be beautified or taken care of is important," Jowell said.

Providing a random act of kindness for those who are making a big impact in the future of students and teachers in the Tampa community.