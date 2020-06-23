Tampa cookie company bakes 32 flavors of sugar-filled fun

The owners of a Tampa-based boutique cookie company are serving up your sugar fix in fun and different ways.

Urban Bakers owner Barry Sherman says his dream was always to start an ice cream and cookie parlor but when his partner, Scott, was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, his dream took a back seat.

But Sherman pushed forward. The couple moved from New York to Florida, where the state’s Cottage Food Law allowed them to start as a home-based business.

After only a couple of years, Urban Bakers has moved into a shared kitchen at Pro Kitchen Hub on Dale Mabry Highway and offers 32 flavors of cookies, including -- but definitely not limited to -- root beer float, carrot cake, and spicy dark chocolate chili.

Barry Sherman (right) and partner, Scott.

“You’re not going to walk into Publix and find these flavors,” Sherman said.

Urban Bakers uses compostable wrappers and labels. They also donate a portion of their sales to a different charity every month.

Sherman explained the symbolism of the yeti in the Urban Bakers logo.

“He’s a legendary creature. We make legendary cookies,” he said.

Urban Bakers recently began making gelato. Their dream is to someday open a full retail shop with cookies, milkshakes, and ice cream.

Urban Bakers cookies can be purchased at The Bakery Box on S. Dale Mabry every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. They also take online orders through https://www.findtheyeti.com/.