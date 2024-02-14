1 dead, road closed after Tampa crash: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Tampa, according to police.
The Tampa Police Department is working on a fatal crash at the intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Armenia Avenue.
Westbound Kennedy Boulevard is closed at Armenia and eastbound is down to one lane. The closure is expected to last for several hours.
The involved vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.