Tampa detectives searching for suspect who violently attacked elderly woman walking to work

The Tampa Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who kicked and beat an elderly woman who was on her way to work on Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was walking on the 5100 block of N. Nebraska Ave. when she noticed a man in a dark-colored 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord coupe following her. She later told police she was scared of what he was going to do.

Police say the suspect approached her and tried to "proposition her." The woman told the man to leave her alone and tried to run away, but she tripped. The man caught up to her and began kicking and punching her around the head and upper body before getting into his car and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a tight black polo shirt, tan shorts, and boots.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and multiple lacerations. She remains hospitalized and is being closely monitored for a possible cardiac injury stemming from a bruised heart as a result of the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

