Tampa entrepreneur sending radiation protective equipment to Israeli first responders

A Tampa scientist and entrepreneur with dual citizenship is working to bring his radiation protective equipment back home to Israel.

Dr. Oren Milstein launched StemRad 12 years ago, shortly after the Fukushima nuclear accident. Just before COVID-19, he relocated to Tampa to expand his brand into the U.S. market.

StemRad makes belts and vests for a variety of personnel.

"Be it for nuclear reactors for military purposes but also for space and recently also for medical use within hospitals," Milstein said.

Dr. Milstein was floored over the weekend when he learned about the unprecedented attacks on Israel from Hamas groups.

"I felt really torn being here in peaceful Tampa Bay while my family and friends are undergoing a tremendous barrage of missiles," he shared.

He said some Israeli first responders are wearing his equipment, but he wants to help his people with the technology however he can.

"Our equipment is really lifesaving in the sense that should god forbid Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, my people in Israel will be fairly prepared as they can be for such a devastating threat," Milstein explained.

Just one year ago, StemRad supplied equipment to Ukraine.

"Never did I think in Israel, not even a year after, would my equipment be so important," he said.

Now Milstein anxiously watches disaster unfold from Tampa.

His parents are currently stashed in a safe room less than 40 miles from the Gaza Strip.

Milstein worries about his family living in Israel.

"They're trying to convey that everything is okay, but I can see how fatigued they are from just being continually under sirens and air raids, without access to outdoors for so many days," he said.

Dr. Milstein said he's keeping his faith strong and standing by for his country.

"If the need should arise, I will come by myself to support in any means that I can," he shared.

