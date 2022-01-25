Expand / Collapse search

Tampa expanding community gardens at parks and recreation centers

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The city of Tampa is working on a new initiative to expand accessibility to community gardens at its parks and recreation centers.

The project partners with after school programs to expose students to the benefits of planting and growing their own food.

Kids have the chance to maintain the gardens while learning about the environment.

Community gardens traditionally have many benefits including beautifying an area, providing access to fresh produce and healthier options while reducing the carbon footprint.

The city of Tampa currently has gardens at three community centers but plans to expand as it increases programming to the public, as well.