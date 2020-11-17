Tampa family pleads for help in finding stolen food truck

article

A Tampa family is asking for the public’s help to bring their family food truck back to where it belongs.

Micro Falcone and his family have owned Pizzeataly for a year, but they told FOX 13 their business was stolen from them Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured the theft early Monday morning around 4 a.m. A dark-colored truck can be seen pulling up to where Pizzeataly was parked near the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Sawyer Road.

It only takes a few minutes for the suspect or suspects responsible to undo all the locks on the trailer, attach it to their truck and drive away, the video shows.

Even though there’s surveillance video, the video is dark, grainy and hard to see. The family believes it may have been planned, pointing out the person or people responsible stayed out-of-frame and easily hooked the trailer up before driving away.

Now, they’re asking the Tampa community for their help to bring Pizzeataly back home.

The family said that Pizzeataly was only a year old. The food truck had everything they needed inside -- a generator, a pizza oven and their supplies. They added that it was a family business that they have sacrificed a lot to make a reality, and as one of their main sources of income.

The family has filed a report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff‘s Office, and they are investigating. If you have any information, give HCSO a call at 813-247-8200.