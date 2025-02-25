Tampa father accused of killing daughter, shooting son in the head stands trial

The Brief A Tampa father accused of shooting his children while they were in bed at home is standing trial this week. He's charged in the murder of his five-year-old daughter and attempted murder of his eight-year-old son. The trial began Monday with opening statements from the defense and the state.



A Tampa father is on trial for allegedly shooting his children while they were lying in bed.

Jermaine Bass is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that happened in August 2022 at Bass’ home in North Tampa. He’s accused of shooting and killing his five-year-old daughter and shooting his eight-year-old son in the head.

His son was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but he survived.

What happened to Jermaine Bass' children?

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Bass went into the bedroom of his two children, after their mother, Bass's wife Shirley, had kissed them goodnight, and shot the children multiple times in the head while they lay in their bunk beds.

Big picture view:

Bass' trial began on Monday in Hillsborough County, with opening statements from the state and the defense.

"These were aimed," a prosecutor said in opening statements on Monday. "They were precise. They were targeted right to the most targeted, crucial part of the body, the head. Five shots. Four in the head. That's what the evidence is going to show you, ladies and gentlemen."

The defense argued this shooting was an accident.

"What happened on that day is very tragic and sad," Bass’ attorney said. "But, my client did not shoot his children. You will understand why he said what he said to police."

Murder trial testimony

What they're saying:

A jury also heard testimony from Hillsborough County deputies and watched body camera footage from the night the shooting happened. Bass could be heard on body camera footage telling deputies that he was trying to unload the magazine when the gun went off.

"An accidental discharge and hit your son. What happened to your daughter upstairs?" the deputy can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

"The same thing. They’re both in the bed," Bass said.

"They’re both in the bed together?" the deputy said.

"Yes," Bass said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors tried to place Bass behind the gun.

"How many total casings were found at this crime scene associated with this case?" A prosecutor asked a detective with HCSO.

"‘We recovered five casings from the bedroom,’" the detective said.

Dig deeper:

The state showed photo evidence of the bullet holes in the wall of the children’s bedroom and bloodstained bedding on their bunk beds. Prosecutors focused on the trajectory of the bullets.

"Explain to the jury, the significance of the angle that we say portrayed in this photograph," the prosecutor said.

"Given that we’re looking at the wall from what had interpreted as the entry point, we’re dealing with a slightly downward angle," HCSO Detective Cley Hobelmann said.

The defense had other questions for detectives. Bass’ attorney pointed out that deputies who responded to the scene had moved some of the bedding in order to get Bass’ daughter out of her bed.

"Since deputies had moved the bedding, certainly a casing from the top bunk could’ve fallen onto the bottom bunk where we saw it?" the defense said.

"Yes, it could have," Hobelmann said.

The defense also raised questions about evidence found at the scene. Hobelmann testified that they didn’t send a comforter on the bunk bed off to the lab to test for gunshot residue.

"That, potentially, could put that comforter in closer relation on the bed to where the shooter is, potentially?" the defense said.

"It could, yes," Hobelmann said.

However, prosecutors asked the detective if they were ever aware of anyone else being hurt throughout the investigation.

"Besides Jermaine Bass, the little boy, or Jayla Bass, the little girl?" the prosecutor said.

"No ma’am, I was not aware of anyone else being injured," Hobelmann said.

An official with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also testified Tuesday afternoon. She said they ruled out DNA from Shirley Bass on the grip and trigger of the gun.

What's next:

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of this week. Bass faces life in prison if he’s convicted.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during the second day of the Tampa murder trial against Jermaine Bass. It also covers portions of the first day at trial.

