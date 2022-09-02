Tampa father accused of shooting his children, killing 1, granted $2.5M bond

A Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing his 5-year-old and injuring his 8-year-old, has been granted bond in the amount of $2.5 million.

Investigators said Tuesday that Jermaine Lavanda Bass went into the bedroom of his two children – after their mother, Bass's wife, had kissed them goodnight – and shot at them in their bunk beds.

The children's mother heard the shots.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Tampa father murdered 5-year-old daughter, injured 8-year-old son during shooting at townhome

Their 5-year-old daughter was in the top bunk while the 8-year-old son was on the bottom bunk. The 8-year-old was still fighting for his life in the hospital, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Booking image for Jermaine Lavanda Bass courtesy HCSO

While she kissed them goodnight, the youngest giggled, pretending to be asleep, the sheriff described. Chronister said the children's mother was out to dinner Monday night and wanted to return home before her children fell asleep.

"While she goes to the bathroom, she heard several gunshots," Sheriff Chronister explained. "She initially thought it happened right outside the residence."

He said the mother realized it happened inside the townhome and ran outside, where a neighbor was already calling 911. The mother got on the phone with the dispatcher.

According to Chronister, that's when Bass walked outside carrying his 8-year-old son.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they found Bass still "cradling" the boy.

Chronister said Bass told deputies, "It was an accident. I don't know how the gun went off. I accidentally shot my son."

Deputies asked him if anyone else was in the home, and Bass said his daughter was in her room. When officials walked into the bedroom, they found the young girl laying in a "pool of blood."

Scene of community in Tampa where two children were shot.

Both children had 3-4 gunshots to the head, according to investigators.

"Our 5-year-old victim has been pronounced deceased. Our 8-year-old is fighting for his life," Chronister said before pausing and continuing with a shaky voice,"The 8-year-old went into surgery."

Bass was read his Miranda rights, but declined to make additional comments on what led up to the shooting, officials said. He was charged with premeditated murder, premeditated attempted murder, and aggravated child abuse.

READ: Two Tampa women accused of intentionally burning kids with hot pot, TPD says

Chronister said detectives were wroking with the mother to try and figure out what happened.

"As you can understand, she has been through something quite traumatic," the sheriff said.

The family lived in Armature Gate Townhomes on Heritage Club Drive, north of the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus. Chronister described the community as a "nice family neighborhood."

There were no previous calls for service or emergencies at their home. The only people residing in the home were Bass, his wife, and two children.