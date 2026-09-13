Tampa firefighters rally around captain recovering from medical emergency

The Brief Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Benny Bengter is recovering after a life-threatening medical emergency while vacationing in Hawaii. Bengter spent about a month and a half in the hospital before returning to Tampa, where he was hospitalized again after developing a fever. First responders and community members held a fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses Sunday.



A Tampa firefighter's family is getting a helping hand from the people who know what it means to have his back.

Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Benny Bengter is recovering after suffering a life-threatening medical emergency while on vacation in Hawaii.

On Sunday, first responders, their families and community members gathered at Voodoo Brewing in Valrico for a "Beers for Benny" fundraiser.

Tampa firefighter medical emergency

The backstory:

Bengter was vacationing in Hawaii this summer when he was rushed to the emergency room.

His mother, Irina Bengter, says he suffered a pancreatitis attack that led to shock, organ failure, abdominal compartment syndrome, and sepsis.

Doctors performed emergency surgery and spent weeks working to stabilize him.

Bengter remained hospitalized for about a month and a half before he was stable enough to return to Tampa.

His mother says he soon had to go back to the hospital after developing a fever.

A firefighter family rallying around him

What we know:

Bengter has been a firefighter for 17 years, following in the footsteps of his father and uncles.

His mother says being a firefighter means everything to him.

Now, she says his focus is on recovering and eventually getting back to work.

While Benny focuses on getting back on his feet, his firefighter family and the broader community are helping his family manage the financial burden of his recovery.

How the fundraiser is helping

What they're saying:

The Beers for Benny event featured Benny Strong T-shirts, local vendors and raffles.

More than $20,000 worth of prizes were donated, including a golf cart and jewelry.

Organizers raised money to help Bengter, his fiancée and their daughter with medical expenses.

His mother says the outpouring of support has meant a lot to the family.

How to help

What you can do:

The Firemen's Benevolent Association of the City of Tampa has created an official online fundraiser for the Bengter family. Please click here