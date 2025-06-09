Tampa follows Los Angeles with immigration protests outside of city hall

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Tampa on Monday to protest mass deportations, standing in solidarity with Los Angeles demonstrators. Heated moments unfolded between anti-ICE protesters and counter-demonstrators, prompting police intervention — but no violence was reported. Florida conducted the largest immigration enforcement operation in state history this year.



Protesters on both sides of the immigration debate rallied outside Tampa City Hall Monday afternoon, as part of a national response to mass deportations and recent ICE raids.

What we know:

The gathering remained largely peaceful, though shouting matches erupted, and Tampa police had to step in to separate groups.

The demonstration was inspired by weekend protests in Los Angeles and mirrored growing unrest surrounding immigration policies and enforcement under the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

"It scares me that people are being rounded up on the streets. I know it starts with immigrants, but doesn’t stop there," said Karen Chamberlain, a protester.

"If you really sit down and talk with people, then you can find out that you guys actually agree and disagree on a lot of the same things," said one protester who spoke with a counter-demonstrator to ease tensions. "But it's so much bigger than Tampa. Everybody across the U.S. – people who have lived here their entire lives, we are here to show them that we believe in you and wouldn’t be the United States without you."

"I'm an immigrant from Mexico. I got here legally, and I support legal immigration. If you want to come to this country, and you come the right way, I will welcome you with open arms. But, we the people voted for Donald Trump to mass deport anyone who crossed our border illegally," said Adam Francisco, a counter-protester.

The Source: On-the-ground reporting by FOX13’s Evyn Moon, interviews with demonstrators and counter-demonstrators.

