Tampa General reported to be among first hospitals with the COVID-19 vaccine

The Tampa General Hospital will be among the first across Florida to store the new COVID-19 vaccine while they wait for final approval to use it, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The South Florida newspaper reports the vaccine stored by hospitals will be whichever one the government approves first, possibly the one from Pfizer. Adventhealth Orlando will reportedly also be among the first, along with UF Health Jacksonville, Hollywood's Memorial Regional and Miami's Jackson Memorial. FOX 13 has reached out for confirmation.

The first vaccines would start arriving mid-December with another shipment on the way in January, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The reporting comes as TGH announces it's given the first COVID antibody treatment in the state provided by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed. The treatment, made by Eli Lilly, is the first to be approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The one-time injection helps provide an immune response against the virus in patients with mild symptoms before they get worse. TGH said there is currently a limited supply but said this marks a dramatic shift in its COVID-19 care.

The plan to start sending the vaccine to hospitals comes as Florida's COVID-19 infections continue to rise, according to the state's health department data. Infectious disease experts warn that positivity rate above 5% shows the virus is not under control.

Hillsborough County is currently sitting above 7%, with Pinellas above 6%, Polk above 8% and Pasco nearing 9% positivity for new cases

