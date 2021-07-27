Tampa General Urgent Care says former employee stole patients' credit card, ID information

Tampa General Hospital Urgent Care is warning patients about a potential data breach after they say a former employee stole patient information at one of their Pinellas County locations.

TGH Urgent Care said they learned on Nov. 6, 2020 that a former employee had taken pictures of the driver's licenses and credit card information of three patients at their Seminole clinic. They believe the photos were taken on Sept. 9, when the employee, a trainee, "took advantage of a momentary period of time while working alone at our intake window."

The company said they do not believe the former employee had information on any other patients, but decided to notify all 588 individuals whose charts were accessed by the employee between Aug. 3 and Sept. 9, 2020.

TGH Urgent Care is urging patients to check their credit reports for any unusual activity. The company is offering fraud alert and credit monitoring services for 12 months at no charge to affected patients through SONTIQ.

TGH says they have made system, security and training enhancements following the incident, and are conducting a review of their security practices. Law enforcement is investigating the information theft, the company said.