Tampa grandmother pleads not guilty in death of granddaughter

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa grandmother will likely remain behind bars while awaiting trial in the death of her 10-month-old granddaughter. 

Helen Mention, 50, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to DUI manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The baby died when a car driven by Mention crashed on Oct. 25, 2019, on Mango Road near the Interstate 4 on-ramp. 

Attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not connected to the case, said a witness saw the little girl sitting on Mention’s lap moments before it happened. 

When emergency crews arrived, Mention and the baby were unconscious and the child had a bloody nose and a bump on her forehead. 

"This woman is driving with a child on her lap, under the influence so impaired that she's three times over the legal limit and then she crashes," Rickman said. 

Rickman says Mention was given a high bond and, if found guilty, could spend the rest of her life in prison. 
 