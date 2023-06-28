Bay Area heat wave: Animals ‘chill out’ at ZooTampa

It may be called the ‘dog days of summer’ but animals of all shapes and sizes are looking for ways to keep cool.

With parts of the Bay Area under a heat advisory this week, ZooTampa is finding ways to keep its animals cool and safe.

From water playtime for orangutans to buckets of ice for the otters and bears, the animals are being given frozen treats and enticed with cool activities to provide welcome relief from the heat.

A bear dumps a bucket of ice to stay cool.

This week, the heat index reached the lower 100s as rain chances dipped to about 20 percent.

During the summer, the animals also enjoy sprinklers, pools and mud wallows.

Orangutan plays in the sprinklers during a heat wave in Tampa. Credit: ZooTampa.

The zoo has also given the animals daytime access to air-conditioned night houses so the animals can chill out behind the scenes.