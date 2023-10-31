Body found near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa police investigating

article

A woman was found with upper body trauma at the 900 block of W. Cypress St, according to Tampa police.

Officials say they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m on Tuesday.

A body was found Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The victim, described as an adult black female, died at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.