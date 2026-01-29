Homeschool students learning to put on a show at Patel Conservatory theatre classes

The Brief The Straz Center's performing arts training program hosts homeschool kids each Wednesday. Kids learn how to memorize lines and find their characters. The program also offers piano and chorus classes.



Each week, homeschool students learn the craft of theater through Patel Conservatory classes.

Wednesday serves as the homeschool-focused day for the Straz Center's performing arts training program.

Big picture view:

In addition to theater, students from ages 8–17 can learn piano and chorus. In theater class, students learn how to prepare for auditions and memorize lines.

"They get to learn, you know, how to build character and character work, so they know why, when, where their character is," Patel Conservatory Teaching Assistant Haylyn Benton said.

Benton is no stranger to the program. She took the classes for six years before transitioning to the teaching side two years ago.

"It's so nostalgic," Benton said. "This class was a very big part for me."

Nowadays, Benton is essentially a shadow for the instructors, stepping in to aid the young students in any way needed. Fourth grader Alondra Sanchez is one of the students.

What they're saying:

"When I'm performing, I just feel like I'm floating on air because I'm here in the stage," Sanchez said. "Off the stage, I'm nervous, but on it, it's just almost like my whole world just comes together."

Sanchez, Benton and the rest of the class are currently working on a small play called "The Day the Crayons Quit", a story about a revolting group of crayons on their kid. Benton loves watching the kid grow.

"It's nice to have someone to be there and that they once were in your position, and they can help you learn throughout the whole experience and be like, yeah I did this, now here's some tips that I learned in the past that help," Sanchez said.

Both Sanchez and Benton say they've found their homes in the world of theater.

"It's really just amazing to see because theater has been a big part of my life and seeing that it's affecting others in a positive way, and they're enjoying it themselves, and they feel at home," Benton said. "Do whatever you can to be in theater. If you truly love it, do it."

